UPDATE: Vicksburg police capture suspect in fatal shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department has released a statement about a deadly shooting that happened on Friday afternoon.
According to the press release, officers arrived at an apartment complex on Alcorn Drive at 12:25 p.m.
On the scene, they found a 37-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim had succumbed to his injuries.
Police were told that the suspected shooter, a woman, fled the scene in an older model white Ford pick-up truck.
Sheriff Jacob Sheriff of the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department stopped the fleeing vehicle on Highway 3. They were able to detain and arrest the suspect.
Police believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the man and woman on Thursday.
The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.
The shooting is under investigation.
