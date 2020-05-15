System off Florida could become season’s first named storm

Clouds loom over the Miami skyline Thursday, May 14, 2020. According to the National Hurricane Center website, "A trough of low pressure over the Straits of Florida is producing a large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to become conducive for development, and this system is likely to become a tropical or subtropical storm by late Friday or Saturday when it is located near the northwestern Bahamas." (Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee/AP)