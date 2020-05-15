93 residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Greenville nursing home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A total of eight residents who tested positive for COVID-19 at Crowne Health Care of Greenville have died, the facility confirmed.
Spokesperson Frances Coleman said they haven’t ruled on the exact cause of death for each resident.
The facility has a total of 61 residents who have tested positive for the virus - 35 are being treated at the facility and another 26 are in area hospitals.
In addition to the residents, 32 nursing home employees have tested positive for the virus, Coleman said.
The totals are an increase from May 5 when the facility confirmed two residents had died, and a combined 43 residents and employees had tested positive.
The Alabama National Guard is scheduled to sanitize and deep clean the nursing home Monday.
As of Friday, 211 residents of long term care facilities in Alabama had died from COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Butler County, where Greenville is located, had 252 confirmed cases of the virus as of Friday afternoon. On May 6, Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon confirmed he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
