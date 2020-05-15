Michael Guest votes against $3T spending bill, calls it ‘liberal wish-list’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Michael Guest voted against the $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed by the House Friday.
“I returned to Washington this week to vote against Nancy Pelosi’s liberal wish-list,” Guest said.
He said the bill would, "fundamentally alter our elections, provide a bailout to unstable pension plans, release criminals from prisons, provide protections and payments to illegal aliens, and encourage individuals not to return to work as we reopen our economy.”
The bill was strongly opposed by Republicans and was mocked as a bloated Democratic wish-list that was dead on arrival in the GOP-led Senate.
“Democrats have referred to this crisis as an opportunity to make liberal policies. They are wrong," Guest said. “This is a time for Americans to come together to fight against this challenge and to work to return our nation to normal.”
According to the Associated Press, the bill, which costs more than the prior four coronavirus bills combined, “would deliver almost $1 trillion for state and local governments, another round of $1,200 direct payments to individuals and help for the unemployed, renters and homeowners, college debt holders and the struggling Postal Service.”
For Congressman Guest’s full statement, please read below:
