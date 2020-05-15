Michael Guest votes against $3T spending bill, calls it ‘liberal wish-list’

By Josh Carter | May 15, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 9:29 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Michael Guest voted against the $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill passed by the House Friday.

“I returned to Washington this week to vote against Nancy Pelosi’s liberal wish-list,” Guest said.

He said the bill would, "fundamentally alter our elections, provide a bailout to unstable pension plans, release criminals from prisons, provide protections and payments to illegal aliens, and encourage individuals not to return to work as we reopen our economy.”

The bill was strongly opposed by Republicans and was mocked as a bloated Democratic wish-list that was dead on arrival in the GOP-led Senate.

“Democrats have referred to this crisis as an opportunity to make liberal policies. They are wrong," Guest said. “This is a time for Americans to come together to fight against this challenge and to work to return our nation to normal.”

According to the Associated Press, the bill, which costs more than the prior four coronavirus bills combined, “would deliver almost $1 trillion for state and local governments, another round of $1,200 direct payments to individuals and help for the unemployed, renters and homeowners, college debt holders and the struggling Postal Service.”

For Congressman Guest’s full statement, please read below:

“I returned to Washington this week to vote against Nancy Pelosi’s liberal wish-list, a $3 trillion spending bill that would fundamentally alter our elections, provide a bailout to unstable pension plans, release criminals from prisons, provide protections and payments to illegal aliens, and encourage individuals not to return to work as we reopen our economy,” Guest said. “Democrats have referred to this crisis as an opportunity to make liberal policies. They are wrong. This is a time for Americans to come together to fight against this challenge and to work to return our nation to normal. Instead, Democrats view this crisis as a chance to push through their agenda and pass sweeping reforms by introducing proxy voting in the House. Since the founding of our nation, Representatives have come together to debate the merits of proposed legislation and cast their own votes in the Chamber. This has been a foundational part of our successful democracy. My fellow Republicans and I want to work for the American people, not use this time to undermine the integrity of one of our nation’s greatest institutions.”

