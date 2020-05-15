Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More humid weather means more showers again. They will taper off tonight, but gusty wind and torrential rain possible until after sunset. An area of low pressure over the southern plains will keep sending moisture and the threat of storms our way this weekend, until a cool front sweeps everything through Monday of next week. Highs this weekend will be in the 80s with partly sunny skies and showers popping up again. Temperatures will drop into the 70s for a few days next week after the front passes through. The area of low pressure near South Florida could become tropical storm Arthur tonight or tomorrow, despite hurricane season not officially beginning until June 1st. It move between The Bahamas and the carolinas out to sea. A hurricane hunter aircraft may check it out tomorrow for additional data. Average high is 83 and the average low is 63 this time of year. Today’s high reached 86 degrees. Sunrise is 6:01am and the sunset is 7:52pm.