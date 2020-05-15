First Alert Forecast: unsettled, muggy weekend ahead

EXTENDED FORECAST: Into next week, the disturbance that moves through Sunday will continue to play a role in Monday’s weather – keeping chances for showers and storms possible as cooler air begins to filter in. Highs Monday will run in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Gradually, high pressure will begin to nose into the area underneath a cut-off upper low over the East Coast. This will turn the weather cooler into next week and we’ll mention a few isolated showers possible amid partly cloudy skies. Highs mid-week will be in the 70s; overnight in the 50s. As a new upper ridge develops late in the week, expect temperatures to respond – warming back into the 80s by week’s end.