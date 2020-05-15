First Alert Forecast: unsettled, muggy weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Another day of scattered showers and storms along with summery humidity levels to develop through the late morning, continuing into the afternoon and evening. Expect highs, once again, to creep into the lower to middle 80s. Storms will have heavy downpours, lightning and occasional gusty winds. Most storms will fade after sunset as lows drop into the middle to upper 60s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Between disturbances Saturday – we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with an opportunity for a few showers and storms to sneak into the region by the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs Saturday will still manage the middle 80s. Sunday, our next disturbance moves in – bringing another uptick in rain chances. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s amid mostly cloudy skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Into next week, the disturbance that moves through Sunday will continue to play a role in Monday’s weather – keeping chances for showers and storms possible as cooler air begins to filter in. Highs Monday will run in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Gradually, high pressure will begin to nose into the area underneath a cut-off upper low over the East Coast. This will turn the weather cooler into next week and we’ll mention a few isolated showers possible amid partly cloudy skies. Highs mid-week will be in the 70s; overnight in the 50s. As a new upper ridge develops late in the week, expect temperatures to respond – warming back into the 80s by week’s end.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.