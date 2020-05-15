Challenge to remove CMU Commissioners moves to Madison County Circuit Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The case involving Canton Municipal Utilities, its commissioners and the Board of Alderman is moving from Chancery Court to Circuit Court.
The three CMU Commissioners L.C. Slaugher, Cleotha Williams, and Isiac Jackson had been granted a temporary restraining order preventing aldermen from removing them.
In a series of special called meetings aldermen voted to override a veto by Mayor William Truly to stop the plan. A notice of appeal was filed in circuit court by the Commissioners Wednesday.
The commissioners and Mayor Truly say the removals are illegal, unconstitutional and void.
A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Madison County Circuit Court.
