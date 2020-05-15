Analysis: Five Jackson metro cities see sales tax revenue drops in April

“Cities that receive a significant amount of city diversion from large retail centers that were closed during the month of April will be significantly impacted,” Manley said in an email. “Those cities whose businesses were not impacted, like grocery stores, hardware stores, home centers, etc., will fare better. That is why you see larger cities with a bigger percentage decrease and small cities seeing smaller percentage decreases and in some cases, increases. It all hinges on the mix of stores in their city and the percentage of their diversion that comes from the businesses that were closed due to the stay at home order.”