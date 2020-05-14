Woman dies after a single-vehicle crash in Yazoo Co.

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) reported that a woman died in a single-vehicle crash on I-55 in Yazoo County on Wednesday night.
MHP responded to the scene of the crash at 6:12 pm.
The preliminary reports show that a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling southbound when one of the tires blew out causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle then left the roadway and collided with several trees.
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 39-year-old Latoya Nash of Goodman, MS. She died as a result of her injuries.
She was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not wearing her seatbelt.
