Waterspout seen making landfall in Gautier on Thursday morning

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - If you were looking up in the sky over the water in Gautier on Thursday morning, then you would have been in for a big surprise. A waterspout seen swirling overhead in a video submitted to WLOX by a viewer.
While waterspouts rarely cause damage or injury as they move ashore, some can produce wind speeds up to about 90 mph.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday. See the latest forecast at our Weather Page or in your WLOX Weather App.
