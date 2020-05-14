Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms will die down tonight before or around midnight. Gusty winds will be an issue up to 30 or 40mph. We are not expecting severe weather tonight. A few showers will dot the area tomorrow and this weekend as well. Highs will reach the 80s and overnight lows will be in the 60s. We’ll have partly cloudy skies, but a cool front will reach our area Monday, increasing the threat of showers and thunderstorms and cooling down temperatures by a few degrees. Highs will be in the 70s next week for a few days as a result of the cooler weather. We could wind up with 1 or 2 inches of rain before the cold front moves through. Temperatures should warm up later next week. An area of low pressure near Key West, Florida could turn into a tropical or subtropical storm in the next couple of days. It will move through The Bahamas and then off shore. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and Friday. Sunrise is 6:02am and the sunset is 7:52pm. Today’s high temperature reached 83 degrees in Jackson.