Raw sewage causes problems for residents in south Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water sewer problems persist in the Capital City with south Jackson residents dealing with raw sewage.
On Woodell Drive you can hear the roar of a sewage pumping station in the middle of street, an annoyance to those living in the area.
No residents would comment on camera but we’ve learned that raw sewage has entered at least one home.
“There are over 40 houses just in Ward 6 where you have sanitary sewer flow, which is raw sewage that’s backing up into people’s houses,” said Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks. “This is not a result of their personal line. This is a result of flood waters going into the manhole and pushing sewage back up.”
The south Jackson representative said there are eight vacuum trucks that cold help but are not working and the city is leasing one.
He is frustrated at the lack of maintenance of sewer lines, vac trucks and attention to his ward.
“This is more of an emergency than having cameras on a pole,” said Banks. “You know, matter of fact, I’d rather sell those cameras on the poles and use that to go get some vac trucks so that we won’t have constituents living in raw sewage.”
“The City acknowledges that sewer issues are affecting residents living on Wooddell Drive,” said City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams. “The City is working diligently across all areas of the City to address sanitary sewer overflows affecting the livelihood of our residents. We additionally understand the frustration that comes with sanitary sewer issues, and will continue to work hard to resolve them as quickly as possible."
