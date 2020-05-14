Larry Lee, 65

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Larry Lee, a 65-year-old black man, died Friday, April 24, 2020, after a shooting outside a Jackson business, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.
Capt. Tyree Jones with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the homicide because the investigating agency, the Jackson Police Department, has yet to share any information about the case with WLBT specifically.
Stewart said she was called to the scene sometime before 11 p.m.
Police found Lee’s body on the side of the Toast and Sip liquor store, located on Medgar Evers Boulevard.
Jones said officers arrested Greta Bully and charged her with murder.
Bully, a prominent business owner, was later released on a $100,000 unsecured bond.
Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said in initial court proceedings that three shots were fired at Lee from what appears to be two different guns.
Bully also faces a drive-by shooting charge as well, which carried another $100,000 unsecured bond.
