Graduation Day for Northwest Rankin High School seniors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of seniors at Northwest Rankin High School walked across the stage to receive their diplomas Wednesday.
This was the second round of graduation ceremonies held to meet CDC guidelines. Only five family members are allowed inside the Performing Arts Building.
A live stream is also provided to give other family members the chance to share in the celebration.
The school is holding the small ceremonies for 120 graduates each day. As they drive up there are yard signs with their senior portraits that they will receive along with several other gifts.
Principal Ben Stein said, “They are taking pictures and the families are absolutely enjoying it. They actually like this better than the graduation ceremonies that we’ve had in the past. So we’re gonna be looking really hard in the future ceremonies on how we do it. We may even lean to doing something like this in the future.”
The graduation ceremony is usually held at the Mississippi Coliseum. Thursday the last group of seniors will get their diplomas.
