First Alert Forecast: summery storm pattern begins Thursday

THURSDAY: The summery weather pattern will come into its own through the latter part of the week with warmer temperatures, higher humidity levels and opportunities for randomly placed showers and storms by the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s as showers and storms begin to pop-up after mid-day, lingering past sunset for some as temperatures drop into the 60s.
FRIDAY: Another summery day ahead with a mix of clouds and sun along with the opportunity for widely spaced showers and storms to develop through the afternoon and early evening. Expect highs, once again, to creep into the lower to middle 80s. Most storms will fade after sunset as lows drop into the middle to upper 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Looking ahead, not everyone will see storms each day, but some will tangle with the downpours and lightning. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90° with a mix of clouds and sun Saturday. A disturbance will begin to trek across the region Sunday afternoon, bringing waves of rain and storms – lasting through parts of Monday. In its wake, expect a cool down into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the start of the week, gradually warming by mid-week back into the middle 80s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
