First Alert Forecast: summery storm pattern begins Thursday

EXTENDED FORECAST: Looking ahead, not everyone will see storms each day, but some will tangle with the downpours and lightning. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90° with a mix of clouds and sun Saturday. A disturbance will begin to trek across the region Sunday afternoon, bringing waves of rain and storms – lasting through parts of Monday. In its wake, expect a cool down into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the start of the week, gradually warming by mid-week back into the middle 80s.