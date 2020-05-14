Federal judge dismisses part of lawsuit filed by former Canton Public Schools Superintendent

The attorney for Cassandra Williams says the lawsuit will move forward

A federal judge dismisses several claims in a lawsuit filed by the former Superintendent for Canton Public Schools. (Source: WLBT)
By Maggie Wade | May 14, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 9:56 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge tosses out part of the lawsuit filed by former Canton Schools Superintendent Cassandra Williams.

The attorney for Williams says the lawsuit will move forward on two claims.
Judge Daniel Jordan dismisses state and federal racketeering claims against School Board members, Board attorney Lisa Ross and the Canton Board of Aldermen.

Williams was fired as Superintendent of Canton Public Schools in 2018.
A breach of covenant of good faith claim was also dismissed.

Williams’ attorney John Christopher says they are moving forward with the lawsuit on claims that she was fired without a pre-termination hearing in 2018 and tortious interference of contract.

Judge Jordan did not dismiss those two claims. Williams filed the lawsuit in December, 2019.

