Federal judge dismisses part of lawsuit filed by former Canton Public Schools Superintendent

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge tosses out part of the lawsuit filed by former Canton Schools Superintendent Cassandra Williams.
Judge Daniel Jordan dismisses state and federal racketeering claims against School Board members, Board attorney Lisa Ross and the Canton Board of Aldermen.
A breach of covenant of good faith claim was also dismissed.
Williams’ attorney John Christopher says they are moving forward with the lawsuit on claims that she was fired without a pre-termination hearing in 2018 and tortious interference of contract.
Judge Jordan did not dismiss those two claims. Williams filed the lawsuit in December, 2019.
