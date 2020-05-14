Doctor: If you felt sick in Jan. or Feb. and recovered, you might have had coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the fight against the coronavirus, antibodies have shown to aid the body in the recovery process.
Patients with serious COVID-19 symptoms have also shown improvements.
Dr. Sanjib Shrestha of the Ridgeland Trustcare Clinic says if you felt sick in January or February and recovered, you may have had the coronavirus but built up antibodies to fight it off.
Dr. Sanjib Shrestha said, “So, in this case, the current stage of the coronavirus, it kind of stimulates our immune system. When I say ‘immune system,’ the spleen, the liver, the bone marrow produce cells to fight off this bad virus and one of the antibodies which is very important is called IGG. That’s what we’re testing for.”
Trustcare Clinics have begun offering antibody testing.
With 143 people tested so far, their plasma, given to more severely ill COVID-19 patients, could be a lifesaver.
“But normal people without any medical issues, young, not so old people, I think we all have the capacity to produce antibodies towards this organism. I think those people are really going to be the helpers or be the front line to help other people who are sicker,” said Dr. Shrestha.
Trustcare is working to lower their antibody testing fee which is $50 plus the office visit.
People wanting to be tested for antibodies at Trustcare can schedule an appointment online. They are also allowing walkins at any clinic.
