Consider This: 2020 Census

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is something happening right now that is very, very important especially for Mississippi. The 2020 Census is underway with the goal of counting every person living in the United States.
The census occurs every 10 years and the data that is collected plays a factor in how more than $675 billion of federal funding is distributed to states and communities each year.
If you have not filled out the census questionnaire, you still have time. In fact, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline to submit your information has been extended.
Please go to my2020census.gov and register. It is a very simple form and will only take about 10 minutes to complete.
The Mississippi 2020 Census website details how important it is for our state to count everyone. $5,000 per person, per year, can be tied to the census count. Those are funds needed to build things like roads, transit systems, community centers and housing.
In addition, funds are used to provide medical services to Mississippians and support many other important programs.
Take a few minutes and fill it out. Go to my2020census.gov or mscensus2020.org. Just like every vote matters, when it comes to the census, every person counts.
