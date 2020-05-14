Anthony Pierre Blackmore, 32

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Anthony Pierre Blackmore, a 32-year-old man, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, after a shooting at a Jackson business, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the shooting took place before midnight on Lynch Street.
Officers say Blackmore was shot by another man at a local car wash after an intense argument.
Blackmore died from his injuries.
Investigators say the gunman, 19-year-old Henry McCray IV, ran away from the scene but was later arrested nearby.
McCray has since been charged with murder.
