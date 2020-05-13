Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and humid weather is now here to stay through the weekend. We’ll have partly sunny skies with a few showers on a daily basis going through the weekend. We are not expecting widespread rain or severe weather. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s everyday with lows in the 60s. The best chance for showers will be from late morning into the early evening around sunset. A weak cool front will approach the area Monday and that could result in a slightly higher chance for rain and slightly lower temperatures. Regardless, drier weather will move in later in the week and that could allow temperatures to reach near 90 degrees for the highs. We are also monitoring a disturbance near The Bahamas that could become a tropical disturbance or subtropical disturbance by this weekend. Either way, it will move away from land, but it’s just a reminder that systems do happen outside of hurricane season, which officially begins June 1st. Average high this time of year is 82 and the average low is 61. Sunrise is 6:03am and the sunset is 7:51pm. Southeast wind at 10mph tonight and Thursday with higher gusts.