‘This is insane!’: Meridian’s Todd Tilghman advances to finale of ‘The Voice’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “This is insane... It is a night for celebration!” Todd Tilghman said Tuesday after learning he would be advancing to the finale of NBC’s The Voice.
In a Facebook Live, Tilghman admitted, “I’m, like, four or five episodes past my goal... I don’t even know what I’m feeling. It’s weird, it’s not that you don’t wanna win, I’m sure everyone of us want to win... but it’s good, it’s all good.”
The song that would catapult Tilghman into the Top 5 was an emotional rendition of “Love, Me” by Collin Raye.
The performance would garner 26,000 likes on The Voice’s Facebook page and be shared 5,400 times.
Todd sang the song remotely from Meridian for the competitions four judges: Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and, Todd’s coach, Blake Shelton.
“If I could sound like a man, like singing, I would want your voice,” Clarkson said after Tilghman’s performance.
“When you look over everything collectively, because all of this stuff is happening so fast, it’s hard to pay attention,” Tilghman said. “But I am so thankful for all of you, for all of this. Whatever happens in the finale, we have all already won.”
Tilghman serves as the lead pastor of Cornerstone Church in Meridian where he is raising 8 children with his wife.
The season finale of The Voice will begin Monday, May 18th.
