Queenyanna Davis, 5

Queenyanna Davis, 5
A child died after a Wednesday shooting at a Jackson apartment complex. (Source: WLBT)
By C.J. LeMaster | May 13, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 9:57 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Queenyanna Davis, a five-year-old black child, died Wednesday, April 16, 2020, after an errant bullet flew through her bedroom, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at Wood Village Apartments.

Three others were also injured in the shooting with what was believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics rushed Davis to an undisclosed hospital where she died a short time later.

Investigators say a possible suspect has been identified, but no one has been arrested in the case.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.