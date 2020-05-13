Queenyanna Davis, 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Queenyanna Davis, a five-year-old black child, died Wednesday, April 16, 2020, after an errant bullet flew through her bedroom, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. at Wood Village Apartments.
Three others were also injured in the shooting with what was believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics rushed Davis to an undisclosed hospital where she died a short time later.
Investigators say a possible suspect has been identified, but no one has been arrested in the case.
