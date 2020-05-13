Puppy loses front feet after being shot and left for dead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A puppy is recovering after being shot and left for dead.
Coco’s House Senior Sanctuary and Rescue has given little “Shortcake” a new lease on life.
The rescue found her underneath a shed. They believe that she crawled under to have her last moments. She was shot in both feet and in the chest.
She was also extremely malnourished, and they believe that she was neglected far before the shooting.
Shortcake’s feet had to be amputated after several surgeries. The doctor’s tried to save what they could but found that the bones were too shattered and that blood flow wasn’t there for either foot.
She’s now recovering and being fitted for prosthetic feet, but all of this from surgery to prosthesis costs money.
If you would like to help donate, click here or call 662-325-118.
