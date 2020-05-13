Mississippi College will host graduation ceremonies on August 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi College officials have announced that graduation ceremonies will be held on August 1 at the Clinton campus.
The ceremony allows family, friends, professors, and others to honor the university’s Class of 2020. The worldwide COVID-19 outbreak caused MC officials to postpone the traditional Spring graduation, which was scheduled for May 8.
“I believe this commencement will be even more memorable given the forced separation our senior class experienced and the resilience they have shown,” MC President Dr. Blake Thompson said. “I know I speak for the entire MC family in saying we can’t wait to welcome our graduating seniors home and celebrate their accomplishments.”
A new graduation date is also booked for MC Law School’s class of 2020. Law grads will be recognized at ceremonies at 10 a.m. Friday, August 7 at First Baptist Church Jackson.
Dr. Thompson announced other major steps showing Mississippi College is returning to normal and will welcome students returning to classes on campus for the Fall semester.
In an email to the MC family, President Thompson says MC seeks to safely resume traditional classes and residential life on the Clinton campus.
The Fall semester begins in late August.
