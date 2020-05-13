Mississippi Children’s Museum gears up for return of visitors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Right now we see bars, restaurants, and other businesses across the Magnolia State venture out, but when it comes to museums and other attractions, Mississippi leaders are playing it safe.
A lot has changed at the Mississippi Children’s Museum..
The museum first shut its doors in mid-March and ever since then, CEO and President Susan Garrard says they having been learning how to adjust to their new normal.
“You have to be creative and be entrepreneurial," she said, "and, I think, what drove us is how can we continue to serve children and their families?”
And they are doing just that by producing hundreds of online activities for kids.
“Fun activities," Gerrard explained. "Things they can access online, their parents can access to give some joy and fun and also support to adults who are making the transition.”
The question still remains when they will be allowed to open their doors but Gerrard says, if all goes well, they will welcome back visitors sometime in June. But things will look a little different.
“Right now we are anticipating a different sort of opening. We are looking at time visits. We would have a certain number of people per time period where folks would register online.”
There will also be additional safety and cleaning protocols put in place for visitors.
“We are taking those practices and benchmarks, which is one reason why we have continued to remain closed to the general public until we have all those details worked out.”
Until then, Gerrard says they are eagerly working to get things back on track.
“You will be back soon!" she said. "We will all be able to play again someday soon.”
And looking ahead… the museum has even bigger plans to come!
“We are opening up a new museum in Meridian in 2021 and that’s given us something hopeful to focus our energy on!”
If you want to join the fun, check out their educational videos and activities on social media!
