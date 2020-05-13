Man who wore ankle monitor during Attala Co. burglaries appears in court

ATTALA CO. Miss. (WLBT) - Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said 38-year-old Tony Harrington had his initial court appearance today on three burglary charges that took place throughout Attala County.
Harrington was arrested on May 8th.
Sheriff Nail said Harrington was given a $25,000 bond on each of the three burglary charges.
Harrington was wearing an ankle monitor while committing the burglaries and he was located with the assistance of MDOC, Nail said.
Authorities are hoping to use the information on Harrington’s ankle monitor to track other places where burglaries have occurred.
Harrington is also looking at burglary charges in Choctaw County as well, Nail said.
Harrington is currently in the custody of the Leake County Correctional Facility.
Nail said Harrington case will be bound over to the grand jury in September 2020.
