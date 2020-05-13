John Doe, Unknown Age

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified man of unknown age died Monday, April 14, 2020, after being shot by a Jackson police officer during a struggle, the department said.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said an officer initially responded to a burglary call at 2 a.m. on East Fortification Street and made contact with the man, which led to a physical confrontation.
Holmes said the man rode away on a bicycle toward the intersection of Davis and West streets and hid in a crawlspace under an abandoned house.
Holmes said investigators believe the unidentified man was the suspect in the initial burglary call.
After several failed attempts to remove the man from the crawlspace, firefighters cut an access hole in the floor of the abandoned home and officers used a taser to subdue the man, but that proved unsuccessful.
Holmes said officers then attempted to pull the suspect from underneath the home, and the man had a screwdriver in his hand.
At approximately 4:30 a.m., Holmes said the suspect tried to attack the officers with that object, and one of the patrolmen shot the suspect, who died at the scene.
An autopsy will be performed by the Hinds County coroner to determine the exact cause of death.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.