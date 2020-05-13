Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — UConn and Mississippi State are set to play in the Hall of Fame Women's Challenge basketball tournament in Connecticut. The Huskies are scheduled to take on instate rival Quinnipiac in the tournament's first round on Nov. 28 at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The Bulldogs open the tournament against Maine. The winners will face off the next day in the championship game and the loser will play a consolation game in the tournament, which is hosted by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.