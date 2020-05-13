First Alert Forecast: warmer, muggier days ahead

EXTENDED FORECAST: A strong area of high pressure, well east of the region, will help to flow muggier Gulf air into the area through the latter part of the week. Not everyone will see storms each day, but some will tangle with the downpours and lightning. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with a mix of clouds and sun late in the weekend. A disturbance will come out of the Plains by Monday and Tuesday, sparking better opportunities for showers and storms amid the warm and muggy 80s.