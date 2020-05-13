First Alert Forecast: warmer, muggier days ahead

WEDNESDAY: As high pressure shifts farther east, temperatures will continue to warm up amid increasing humidity levels. Expect highs to sneak into the lower to middle 80s with a mix of clouds and sun. A few stray storms can’t be ruled out west of I-55, though many east of I-55 will remain dry. Any storms that form will likely fade quickly after sunset. Lows will fall to the lower to middle 60s.
THURSDAY: The summery weather pattern will come into its own through the latter part of the week with warmer temperatures, higher humidity levels and opportunities for randomly placed showers and storms by the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s as showers and storms begin to pop-up after mid-day, fading after sunset.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A strong area of high pressure, well east of the region, will help to flow muggier Gulf air into the area through the latter part of the week. Not everyone will see storms each day, but some will tangle with the downpours and lightning. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with a mix of clouds and sun late in the weekend. A disturbance will come out of the Plains by Monday and Tuesday, sparking better opportunities for showers and storms amid the warm and muggy 80s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
