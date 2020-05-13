Confederate general’s body could be relocated after descendants of Nathan Bedford Forrest drop lawsuit over removal of monuments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Descendants of Nathan Bedford Forrest and the Sons of Confederate Veterans have dropped a lawsuit over the removal of confederate monuments from Memphis parks.
Statues of Forrest and Jefferson Davis were removed in 2017, prompting a lawsuit against the City of Memphis and Memphis Greenspace, the parks’ owner.
“I am very happy that we have been able to resolve this matter, and I am very hopeful for the future of these two parks,” writes Van Turner, president of Memphis Greenspace.
Lee Millar, a spokesperson for the plaintiffs released a statement, saying they were pleased with the settlement, “which gives us permission and clear ownership to all the Confederate items in the two parks.”
With the lawsuit dropped, Memphis Greenspace can move forward with legal proceedings to move the bodies of Forrest and his wife who were buried under his statue.
Millar said they have plans for the graves, the details of which will be released at a later time.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.