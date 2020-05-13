Chauncey Williams, 45

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chauncey Williams, a 45-year-old man, was found dead Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in a wooded area off a dead-end street, according to the Jackson Police Department.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Williams was found off Valley Street near Greenhill Place at approximately 11 a.m.
Investigators said he had been shot multiple times.
Police have not been able to determine if the shooting took place at that location.
No arrests have been made in the case.
If you have any information on this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
