Brandon 10 year old raises money for MS Food Network to feed hungry families

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday we told you about the great demands for food at the Mississippi Food Network.
One day later the donations are pouring in to the agency.
A 10 year old Brandon boy saw the need and raised enough money to provide 18,000 meals.
James Pacelli is Mississippi Strong.
The North Shore Elementary student entered the Mississippi Food Network to applause and praise Wednesday for raising $3,000 for the agency.
The Brandon 10 year old learned about the need to feed hungry families and went to his parents with an idea help raise the funds.
"I thought that I could do it too and help," James told reporters.
He told parents Jay and Katy that he could bike 10 miles on the Fox Bay Trail to raise the money.
His mother posted his plan on social media and word spread.
Last Saturday he did it through sponsors and collecting money along his ride James exceeded his initial goal of $500.
“I’ve had over 100 people give me money, and I’ve had 12 states and Washington D.C. and three countries all supporting me,” said the determined sixth grader.
“I guess all the years that we’ve put in volunteering and either tagging along or letting him know that we are doing it have shown him that it is important to give back to others, especially when they’re in need,” said Katy Pacelli.
Mississippi Food Network provides food for 430 agencies in the state.
They are grateful for the much needed support, especially from the younger generation learning to give to others.
"Last year we distributed 27.3 million pounds of food," said MFN Chief Executive Charles Beady. " We're looking at the possibility of five possibly even 10 million more pounds of food under this COVID situation. So that's for this year through the end of December".
"All of your donations are appreciated," said James on a post on social media after completing his ride.
Email us at Mississippi Strong at WLBT.com if you know someone who is Mississippi Strong.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.