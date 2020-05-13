Bob Dylan & His Band cancel June 30 show at the Brandon Amphitheater

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bob Dylan & His Band have canceled their show that was scheduled for June 30th at the Brandon Amphitheater.
His team stated that this show, along with other scheduled shows, have been canceled due to concerns about public health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This statement was posted on his website:
To all our fans:
"In the interest of public health and safety and after many attempts to try and reschedule these shows for a workable timeframe this year, it is with deep regret that we announce the US Bob Dylan shows originally scheduled for June/July are canceled. We hope to be back out on the road at the earliest possible time once we are confident that it is safe for both fans and concert staff.
Please contact your point of purchase for all information on refunds."
