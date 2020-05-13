AT&T expands high-speed internet in rural areas of 65 Miss. counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - AT&T has extended high-speed internet services to thousands of Mississippians living in rural areas.
Through its participation with the FCC’s Connect America Fund, more than 107,000 homes and businesses in 65 counties now have access to the new Fixed-Wireless Internet services. The company hopes to deliver access to 27,000 additional locations by the end of 2020.
The service is available to locations in rural parts of the following counties:
- Adams
- Amite
- Attala
- Benton
- Bolivar
- Carroll
- Chickasaw
- Choctaw
- Claiborne
- Clarke
- Clay
- Copiah
- Covington
- DeSoto
- Forrest
- Franklin
- George
- Greene
- Grenada
- Hancock
- Harrison
- Hinds
- Holmes
- Issaquena
- Jackson
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Jones
- Kemper
- Lafayette
- Lamar
- Lauderdale
- Lawrence
- Leake
- Leflore
- Lincoln
- Lowndes
- Madison
- Marion
- Marshall
- Montgomery
- Neshoba
- Newton
- Noxubee
- Oktibbeha
- Panola
- Pearl River
- Perry
- Pike
- Prentiss
- Quitman
- Rankin
- Scott
- Sharkey
- Simpson
- Smith
- Stone
- Sunflower
- Tallahatchie
- Tate
- Walthall
- Warren
- Washington
- Wayne
- Webster
- Wilkinson
- Winston
- Yalobusha
- Yazoo
“Governor Reeves and our state legislature are focused on connectivity needs in Mississippi, and their efforts have positioned Mississippi to welcome investments in high-speed infrastructure,” said Mayo Flynt, President of AT&T Mississippi. “In that environment, we are keeping residents and businesses across Mississippi connected, and while we recognize that there is more work to be done, the continued deployment of this innovative service in rural communities and the ongoing enhancement of our statewide network reflects our commitment to this state.”
