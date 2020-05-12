26-year-old woman charged with capitol murder after Camden man found dead

CAMDEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after a body was found Tuesday in Camden on Rocky Hill Road.
Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department revealed the suspect’s name as Ingred Luckett.
Luckett will be charged with the murder of Sims Johnson, Jr. who is believed to be in his mid-60s.
She was arrested in Hammond, Louisiana with help from police and the U.S. Marshals.
Luckett was driving a vehicle belonging to Johnson when she was arrested.
Along with her capitol murder charge, she will also be charged with motor vehicle theft.
