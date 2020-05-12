Jackson to implement curfew at end of stay-at-home order

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba is discussing the latest plans to reopen the City of Jackson.
Jackson businesses are currently set to open on May 15, at the conclusion of Lumumba’s stay-at-home order.
With the stay-at-home order expiring, a curfew will be put in place between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Friday.
Lumumba says Jackson has one of the lowest infection and death rate in the state of Mississippi despite having the highest total cases because of its dense population.
But he says he’s moved toward opening businesses because of the governor’s orders that would turn Jackson into an ‘island," with businesses open north, south, east and west. He says he doesn’t think the data leads itself to reopening right now, but that the city’s hands are tied.
He also says some businesses in Jackson have opened because of the governor’s order which is leading to more policing of the mayor’s rules.
Restaurants, gyms, beauty shops and other businesses will be allowed to resume with proper safety protocols.
Lumumba said the city will be prepared to reimpose regulations if at any time the city leaders become concerned with a new spike in numbers.
