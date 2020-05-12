Warren Co. teens arrested for illegally shooting alligators

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - You can’t just shoot alligators or any wildlife out of season... it’s illegal!
That’s why several Warren County teenagers are in trouble. It can also be dangerous to people who live in the community surrounding the creatures.
The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received multiple complaints about shooting in a flooded area that lead to citations being handed out to the teens.
Sheriff Martin Pace said, “The word of caution would be for anybody that thinks this is sport. It’s not. It’s illegal. You can’t shoot these wildlife, whether it’s alligators or other type of wildlife. We have multiple deputy sheriffs working this area in support of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks as we all work together to try to protect one of our state’s most valuable resources which is our wildlife.”
Pace would not release the teens’ names but he says they could face stiff fines and possible jail time.
The flooding typically causes wildlife to congregate together.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.