Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are into the warm weather again. Highs cracked 80 degrees today and this is only the beginning of a trend that will deliver 80 degree weather to us on a daily basis going forward and maybe even flirting with 90 degrees next week or higher. The humidity is rising and it’s going to start feeling even warmer than the actual temperature. Starting tomorrow, we can expect partly sunny skies for the remainder of the week with spotty afternoon and evening showers. There may be a thunderstorm or two, with a better chance for showers and storms come early next week as this pattern breaks down a little bit. Average high this time of year is 82 and the average low is 61. Sunrise is 6:03am and the sunset is 7:50pm. We are also monitoring an area of low pressure near The Bahamas that may also take on tropical characteristics, making it the first tropical or subtropical system of the year, but it should continue to move off the east coast of the U.S. and will not impact our weather. This weekend looks warm and humid around here with partly sunny skies and a few afternoon and evening showers are possible as highs reach the 80s.