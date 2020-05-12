Parade shows support for coast veterans

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Because the coronavirus stopped visitors from visiting the residents at the Biloxi VA Hospital’s Community Living Center back in March, those veterans were treated to a family cruising parade.
Without being able to see their families, living center officials say that the parade is an important part of the care they offer to the resident veterans because it boosts their spirits and morale.
“They haven’t had a chance to have family visits since march, due to the health care crisis that’s going on. So, we’re giving back them, allowing them time to see their families and just to celebrate them," said Tonya Fountain-Adams, a CLC Nurse Manager.
Those participating in the parade felt just proud to participate as those responsible for organizing the event. “I joined the patriot guard a couple of years ago and participate any time that I get to. My father was in the army, and I have friends that are retired from the military and this is the least that I could do for them," said parade participant, Randi Bennett.
