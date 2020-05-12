Mayor Lumumba reduces Covid-19 restrictions, imposes curfew

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Restrictions are being lifted on businesses in the Capitol city.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is loosening requirements for restaurants and retail businesses.
From restaurants to retail to gyms, Mayor Lumumba is reducing his Coronavirus order.
Restaurants will now be able to have dine in service if all employees wear face coverings, sanitize regularly and adhere to social distancing rules.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said, “So when we have social distancing requirements it’s easier to give a visual inspection of whether we are adhering to that or not so that will be the controlling guideline will be based on that 6 feet distance from each person.”
The order which goes into effect on Saturday also allows retailers to reopen.
Limitations include 5 customers per 1000 square feet, face coverings for workers and customers and registers six feet apart.
“The way that the data imagines it and the way that the experts have advised us this might not be the time we would be looking at opening up but based on all of the surrounding factors we feel that this is the best option available to us so we wanted to do it in an organized fashion,” Said Lumumba.
Mayor Lumumba says his previous order has limited the spread of the virus. With nearby cities opening he felt there was a need to allow Jackson businesses to do the same.
Mayor Lumumba said, "At the first sign that we are experiencing a great boost or any concerns arise in our numbers that are significant we will be prepared to re-impose regulations as we deem necessary.”
The Mayors new order will be strictly enforced.
There is also a curfew for residents that runs from 11 pm to 5 am daily.
The full list of requirements for businesses will be posted on the city website Thursday.
