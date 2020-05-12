Man shot, killed in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a homicide in Vicksburg on Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened on South Street near 3:30 a.m. officers arrived to find 32-year-old Demarcus Peacely with two gunshot wounds.
Preacely died minutes later.
Witnesses described the suspect as a short, stocky man wearing a black smiley face mask, a black flannel shirt, blue jeans and black gloves.
If you know anything about this homicide, call VPD at 601-536-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.
