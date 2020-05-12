Man arrested after leading high speed chase through Madison Co.

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after leading Madison police and deputies on a high speed chase through the county.
Darrell Holmes, 20, is now charged with several traffic violations, driving with a suspended driver’s license, felony fleeing from law enforcement, and possession of a controlled substance.
Around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon an Madison police officer tried to pull over a on I-55 going northbound for careless driving and a window tint violation.
The driver did not yield for the officer and continued to flee. The car continued passed the Nissan Plant in Canton and Madison deputies were called in to help.
The car got off the interstate and onto Highway 43, then on to Highway 17 where the car crashed into a ditch.
The driver and two people in the car were detained. The driver was charged but the two occupants were released.
There were no injuries during the accident.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.