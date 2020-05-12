Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRAUD
Virus unleashes wave of fraud in US amid fear and scarcity
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say the COVID-19 outbreak has unleashed a wave of fraud. An arm of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, has opened more than 300 cases in recent weeks that include counterfeit products and medicines as well as fake tests for the virus. Authorities have also found cases of fraudsters attempting to sell nonexistent masks and other protective equipment to hospitals. One case involves a former investment manager in Georgia was already facing federal charges for an alleged Ponzi scheme that defrauded 1,000 investors around the country. Authorities say they expect to open more cases in the coming months.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana governor relaxing virus-related restrictions
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is loosening restrictions this weekend on churches, restaurants, salons and gyms. The Democratic governor announced Monday that he's moving the state away from a “stay-at-home” position he enacted in late March. The new regulations take effect Friday and are largely in line with the first phase of reopening as envisioned under the White House guidelines provided to states. Businesses newly allowed to open will be limited to one-quarter of their previous capacity, and employees working around customers will have to wear masks. Restaurants will be able to reopen inside seating and table service, but at the 25% capacity level. Tattoo parlors, spas, amusement parks and children's museums will remain closed.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA BUDGET
Virus impact on Louisiana state finances pegged at $1B
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s forecasting panel has slashed the state’s income projections by $1 billion because of the coronavirus outbreak. That blows a hole in the upcoming year’s budget as the virus’s economic fallout threatens deep cuts across state services. The estimates were set Monday by the Revenue Estimating Conference. They were the first attempt to quantify the damage done to Louisiana’s tax collections by the COVID-19 disease. Louisiana has two separate problems depressing state tax collections: widespread unemployment and shuttered businesses from the virus outbreak and a resulting steep decline in oil prices worsened by an international feud. It’s unclear how much federal coronavirus aid can help fill gaps.
KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
Authorities: Man who kidnapped 73-year-old woman at large
LAPLACE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana said they're looking for a man who escaped after allegedly kidnapping a 73-year-old woman and twice leading authorities on a car chase. St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre told The Times-Picayune / New Orleans Advocate that 33-year-old Aaron Dun escaped for the second time Friday after crashing a stolen vehicle during a car pursuit with Louisiana State Police in New Orleans. Tregre says Dun is also wanted for kidnapping a 73-year-old woman in LaPlace on Tuesday and stealing her car. He says the woman was released after the kidnapping and wasn't injured. Officials are asking the public's help in finding Dun.
SHOOTING-FIVE WOUNDED
5 shot and wounded near convenience store in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Five people have been injured in a shooting near a convenience store in Louisiana’s capital city. Baton Rouge police tell local news outlets that four adults and a juvenile are among those shot. The gunfire broke out near Carlins Food Market on the city’s north side after 3 p.m. Sunday. Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Brad Harris says four of the victims were brought to the hospital, and one was in critical condition. A fifth person was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle, Harris says, although the person’s condition was unknown. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting.
JUVENILE ESCAPES
Northeast Louisiana juvenile lockup sees another mass escape
MONROE, La. (AP) — Six of eight juveniles who escaped from a youth center in northeast Louisiana have been recaptured. KNOE-TV reports the eight broke out of the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe before dawn Saturday morning. It’s at least the third escape from Swanson in the five weeks. Two juveniles escaped April 6, while 11 juveniles broke out days later. Monroe police say the two who are still on the run are Kristen Carter and Jarrett Lane. The Bridge City Center for Youth near New Orleans saw a riot in April involving dozens of youth that left two guards with minor injuries.
ZONING RULES FIGHT
Bill would end zoning power in areas outside Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Some residents of unincorporated areas in northwest Louisiana’s largest parish want out from under city zoning rules.KTBS-TV reports a legislative committee on Thursday voted to repeal some zoning powers of the Shreveport/Caddo Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission. Some rural residents complain that the commission shouldn’t regulate things like fencing, driveways or the ability to park recreational vehicles outside the Shreveport city limits. Now, the commission has regulatory power in unincorporated areas up to 5 miles beyond the city line. House Bill 697, approved by the committee, would strip the commission’s powers in areas outside the city. The bill moves to the full House for more debate.
VIRUS OUBREAK-LOUISIANA
Study: 1 in 4 unemployed in New Orleans during pandemic
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A study estimates that one out of every four workers in New Orleans is without a job because of the coronavirus pandemic. The study was done by the University of Louisiana Lafayette. The Advocate reports that unemployment in New Orleans is the highest in the state at 25%, just ahead of Baton Rouge at 21% without jobs and Lafayette at nearly 19%. One of the reasons New Orleans appears to be doing so poorly is the fact the city is so dependent upon the tourism industry, which has been devastated by global efforts to stop the virus.