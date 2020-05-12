Jacksonians react to city-wide 'To-Go Cup’ measure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Now that Jackson city leaders have given the green light to a city-wide ‘To-Go Cup’ measure, what do citizens really think about the new ordinance?
“We can’t wait to participate!” said frequent Jackson visitor, Nina Rocconi.
It’s also a move Ward 4 City Councilman Dekeither Stamps is all on board with.
“I am excited about it.. I am so excited for our businesses to expand their business this way!” said Stamps.
“Oh, I would absolutely do that. Can we go to Aplos and get their frozen lemonade to go? Because that’s what I am going to do!” said local musician Chris Valentine
Many Jacksonians say they agree with the new change and look forward to pitching in to help out smaller and locally owned businesses.
“I think the Magnolia State should let people take their drinks with them because, I mean, during this economic hardship… why not?” added Valentine.
“Yes, I would go to a restaurant and take my drink out the door. Absolutely. Now that it is legal!” said Michael Young.
“I think it is great. I think restaurants are just trying to survive and get business any way they can,” said Courtney Houser
In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Councilman Stamps says they decided to implement the new order in hopes of helping businesses facing financial burdens.
“No drinking a driving," he said. "Be safe and make good common sense decisions so we can move forward.”
"I think as long they are doing it in a responsible manner, I think it is great!” said Houser.
“If people are just responsible and have a good time.. it will be fine!” said Nina Rocconi.
Councilman Stamps encourages you to participate in the fun as long as you do so responsibly.
