Jackson City Council approves citywide leisure and recreation district

“It’s my opinion as well as others in this industry that this is going to be a slow process, and unfortunately there’s going to be a lot of your favorite mom and pop restaurants that are probably not going to be there anymore," Gammill said. "I can honestly say if I’m being totally honest, we’re gonna be 50/50. We might make it, we might not. But we’re gonna do everything we can to make sure we’re still here next year.”