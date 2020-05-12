Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Tua Tagovailoa has signed a $30.275 million, four-year guaranteed contract with the Miami Dolphins. The person says the contract includes a $19.6 million signing bonus. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins haven’t announced it. Last month the Dolphins selected Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the draft. They’re optimistic he’ll fully recover from a hip injury that ended his Alabama career in mid-November and hoping he’ll become a franchise quarterback. Tagovailoa says doctors have indicated he’s on schedule for a return in 2020.