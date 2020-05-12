First Alert Forecast: warming trend ahead

TUESDAY: While still quiet and mostly to partly sunny – expect temperature to turn a bit warmer through the day. A cool morning will give way to a seasonable afternoon with highs in the 70s to lower 80s. We’ll fall into the 50s to near 60° overnight.
WEDNESDAY: As high pressure shifts farther east, temperatures will continue to warm up amid increasing humidity levels. Expect highs to sneak into the lower to middle 80s with a mix of clouds and sun. A stray storm or two can’t be ruled out, though many will remain dry.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A strong area of high pressure, well east of the region, will help to flow muggier Gulf air into the area through the latter part of the week. This, along with a few weak disturbances, will help kick off a daily chance for storms. Not everyone will see storms each day, but some will tangle with the downpours and lightning. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with a mix of clouds and sun late in the weekend and into the weekend ahead.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.