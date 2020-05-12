First Alert Forecast: warming trend ahead

EXTENDED FORECAST: A strong area of high pressure, well east of the region, will help to flow muggier Gulf air into the area through the latter part of the week. This, along with a few weak disturbances, will help kick off a daily chance for storms. Not everyone will see storms each day, but some will tangle with the downpours and lightning. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with a mix of clouds and sun late in the weekend and into the weekend ahead.