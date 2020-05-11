Three arrested after using insect repellent, knives to carjack man in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people have been arrested after robbing a man and and stealing his car.
Brandon police say a man was found walking along Kennedy Farm Parkway early Saturday morning. He reported to police that he had been robbed by three women. The man said the women tried to hit him with his car as they drove off.
The car was later found abandoned with two flattened tires.
Around the same time, officers were dispatched to Stoneybrooke Drive where people were reporting banging on their doors. Officers located a woman walking in between homes. She admitted to being involved in the carjacking earlier that evening.
Two others were found walking on Louis Wilson and Deborah Drive, they also admitted to the carjacking and robbery.
They said that they lured the man to a home in Brandon, hid in the bushes and jumped out when he arrived to rob him.
The suspects used a kitchen knife and insect repellent as weapons.
The man was able to identify all three and they were taken into custody.
Serinity Brown, 18, has been charged with armed carjacking, directing youth to commit a felony and malicious mischief.
Monyetta Montgomery, 16, has been charged with armed carjacking and malicious mischief.
Lauryn Smith, 16, has also been charged with armed carjacking and malicious mischief.
The two juveniles and are being charged as adults.
They have been booked into the Rankin County Jail. Bond has been set for Brown at $75,000. Bond for Smith and Montgomery is set at $50,000.
