Some gyms and salons open around the state, others taking their time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Across the metro, gyms, barbershops and nail salons were buzzing with activity.
Monday was the first time those businesses were able to open their doors as coronavirus restrictions were lifted.
Members of the Northwest Rankin football team got in their first group workout in Monday morning at Club 4 Fitness in Flowood.
Blake Summerlin said, “They keep it really clean in there. They spray disinfect, everything you use after you use it. All the workers are wearing masks. You feel safe when you go in there.”
At Molly Gee Salon and Company in Madison, customers are having their temperature checked before they can enter.
Chairs are full as a backlog of appointments are attended to.
Everyone wears a mask no matter how uncomfortable getting a haircut in one is.
Molly Gee Webster said, “It’s going well with it being the first day back! We’re having to remember to do the things we were promising to do, but other than that we’re working as a team getting it done.”
At Barber Boyz Beaty Salon in Pearl, the deep cleaning and renovations are underway. They wanted to wait to open for customers when the timings right.
Mike Jones said, “We want to re-open but we want the coronavirus out of here before we open. We don’t want to jeopardize ourselves or our customers”.
They’re adopting an appointments only rule in the future and are making sure barber chairs are distances apart for everyone’s safety.
