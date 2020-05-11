Salons eager to reopen after under new safety guidelines

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Hair and nail salons, along with barbershop owners, were preparing to welcome back customers Sunday.
Michelle Thornton, a nail technician, couldn’t be happier to get back to work. She’s been unable to work for 7 weeks due to the coronavirus threat.
Governor Reeve’s new order will allow Thonton to take on clients at Infinity Nails in Brandon starting Monday.
“I love the measures that Andy has put into place because it not only protects our clients if it takes me as well. Because I am a person with asthma,” said Thornton.
Thornton was referring to the new safety guidelines put in place by Infinity Nails’ owner Andy Zhu.
He said clients must wear masks at all times and sit on the opposite side of the clear, plexi glass.
“They have to wash their hands and each client will have a nail tech follow them. Like help them [with] what they need to do because it is kind of confusing. It is new for everybody. So we had a meeting yesterday about it," said Zhu.
Over at Amour Z Salon in Ridgeland, hair stylist Jessie Campbell is also ready to welcome back customers.
She said so many people are eager for them to reopen.
“I would say we’re pretty much booked out until the beginning of June. Because all those clients that -- we have two months to make up for," said Campbell.
As far as changes.. The salon will only take on clients by appointment, and all waiting rooms have been shutdown for now.
As for sanitizing, Campbell said the salon also has that covered.
“A lot of these things that we’re implementing now, we’ve been doing the entire time really the mask is going to be you know -- the mask and waiting in the car and no waiting room is going to be our biggest challenges,” said Campbell.
These workers admit that although a lot has changed with this pandemic, they are still excited to earn money again and serve their clients.
“Just to get back into a new normal and social interact with other people not saying at home the whole time. Meeting up with clients, doing what we love and helping people feel beautiful," said Campbell.
“I’m ecstatic right now, really. Like to be able to come back to work and be able to help and serve my clients because my clients are like an extension of my family. It’s very important to me," said Thornton.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.